Davis police looking for man in connection to reported auto burglaries

Posted 9:55 am, September 4, 2019, by

DAVIS, Okla. – Police in Davis are looking for a man in connection to auto burglaries at a softball field.

On Tuesday, just before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the softball field after receiving reports of vehicles that had been broken into.

According to Davis police, a total of five vehicles had the windows busted and items were taken.

Davis police posted a photo of who they call a “possible suspect” and the vehicle police believe he was in, which may have traveled south to Ardmore.


If you have any information, call Davis police at (580) 369-2323.

