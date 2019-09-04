Edmond police release disturbing 911 calls following double murder-suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Authorities in Edmond have released a chilling 911 call following a double murder-suicide.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 30, Edmond police were called to a home near 15th and Kelly.

“As our officers were being dispatched to the residence, they received a 911 call from Mr. Garber, who told our dispatchers that he had just killed his wife and her friend,” said Sgt. James Hamm, with the Edmond Police Department.

Officials say 43-year-old Scott Garber shot and killed 29-year-old Sarah Semlar and 28-year-old Adam Crawford inside the home before taking his own life.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Wednesday, officials released a chilling 911 call that Garber made shortly after the murders.

"I just killed my wife and my friend because they slept together. My 11-year-old daughter is in the house. I am out on the front lawn. By the time you get here, I will be dead," Garber told a 911 dispatcher.

As the dispatcher tried to learn more information, Garber said that he had fired several rounds.

Caller: "I fired the gun six times so you need to send somebody here now and I'm gonna hang up and I'm gonna blow my brains out."

Dispatcher: "Sir, sir, do you have the gun?"

Caller: "Yes, I have the gun in my hand and I'm gonna hang up now. Goodbye."