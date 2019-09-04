Edmond school officials, police investigating after threat allegedly made to high school
EDMOND, Okla. – Edmond school officials and police are investigating after a threat was allegedly made to a high school.
According to a letter sent to parents and guardians from Principal Jason Hayes, school officials at Edmond Santa Fe High School says administrators received information Wednesday morning about a statement alleging harm to the school. School officials say the alleged threat was circulating on social media.
Administrators contacted police and district officials and police are investigating the social media post.
Officials with Edmond Santa Fe High School say right now, all known persons of interest have been contacted and interviewed by law enforcement.
School officials sent the following letter to parents saying:
“Dear Parents and Guardians,
This morning, SFHS administrators received information about a statement alleging harm to the school that was circulating on social media. Administrators immediately contacted Police and district officials. We feel confident in working with law enforcement that the origins of the social media post are being fully investigated. At this time, all known persons of interest have been contacted and interviewed by law enforcement to ensure the present safety of Santa Fe students and staff.
We appreciate that the students who received this information immediately came forward to share with school administration and police. We want students to ‘See Something, Say Something,’ and we want them to report the information to school officials in a timely manner.
If at any time you are concerned about a safety issue at SFHS, please contact the school administration. We work closely with our two Edmond Police School Resource Officers to communicate about any issues that may impact school safety.”