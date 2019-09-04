× Edmond school officials, police investigating after threat allegedly made to high school

EDMOND, Okla. – Edmond school officials and police are investigating after a threat was allegedly made to a high school.

According to a letter sent to parents and guardians from Principal Jason Hayes, school officials at Edmond Santa Fe High School says administrators received information Wednesday morning about a statement alleging harm to the school. School officials say the alleged threat was circulating on social media.

Administrators contacted police and district officials and police are investigating the social media post.

Officials with Edmond Santa Fe High School say right now, all known persons of interest have been contacted and interviewed by law enforcement.

School officials sent the following letter to parents saying: