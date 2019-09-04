EMBARK asking for feedback on downtown Oklahoma City parking needs

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMBARK is asking the public for input on future parking needs for downtown Oklahoma City.

Officials say EMBARK wants to hear from Oklahoma City residents on parking needs for the city’s urban core, including the City Center, Automobile Alley, Arts District, Deep Deuce, Bricktown and Midtown districts.

Since March, a firm, Kimley-Horn, and EMBARK, have been working together to develop a plan for parking in the downtown area.

A series of open houses will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at the following places and times:

Bricktown and Deep Deuce

Wednesday, Sept. 4

8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

420 W Main St., Basement Personnel Conference Room

City Center and Arts District

Wednesday, Sept. 4

2:30 – 5:30 p.m.

420 W Main St., Basement Personnel Conference Room

Automobile Alley

Thursday, Sept. 5

8:30 – 11:30 a.m.

431 W Main St., Suite B, EMBARK Large Conference Room

Midtown

Thursday, Sept. 5

2:30 – 5:30 p.m.

431 W Main St., Suite B, EMBARK Large Conference Room

Residents are encouraged to attend to learn more about the current state of parking and offer input on future needs.