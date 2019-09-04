× Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys agree to 6-year, $90M contract extension

Ezekiel Elliott has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Dallas Cowboys for several more years.

According to NFL.com on Wednesday, Elliott and the Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million extension. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports in all, the deal is $103 million over eight years, with $50 million guaranteed.

NFL reports the extension makes Elliott the “top-paid running back” and the first Cowboy “to eclipse $100 million in total value.”

