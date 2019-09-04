Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys agree to 6-year, $90M contract extension

Posted 6:29 am, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:30AM, September 4, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a 1 yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the Dallas Cowboys for several more years.

According to NFL.com on Wednesday, Elliott and the Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million extension. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports in all, the deal is $103 million over eight years, with $50 million guaranteed.

NFL reports the extension makes Elliott the “top-paid running back” and the first Cowboy “to eclipse $100 million in total value.”

Click here to read more.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.