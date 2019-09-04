× Head-on crash claims life of Holdenville man, officials say

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – A head-on crash in Lincoln County claimed the life of one man, officials say.

It happened Tuesday, at around 5:30 a.m., on State Highway 66, just east of 3380 Roady in Warwick.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Joseph Ledbetter, of Holdenville, was traveling eastbound on the highway when he went left of center and struck another vehicle traveling westbound head-on.

Ledbetter was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital in fair condition with several injuries.

Officials say the cause of the crash was due to “left of center.”