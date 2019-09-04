“I was scared,” Mom says mix-up at elementary school ended with kindergartner lost on bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A mixup at a local elementary school has rattled one Oklahoma City family.

Family members say 5-year-old Jazzy just started her first year at Britton Elementary.

Now, they're concerned for her safety.

"I was scared," Jaree Prim, Jazzy's mother, said. "That's why I called y'all this morning."

Prim says it all started Tuesday afternoon.

"I was in class and I got about three anonymous calls and then her dad started calling me, so I stepped out," she recalled.

Ultimately, she learned a bus driver was trying to contact her.

"He was like, 'I have your daughter on the bus and I've never seen her before and she's not talking so I don't know where to take her,'" Prim said.

Meanwhile, Jazzy's brother was in a panic at Britton Elementary School.

He was trying to pick her up from school, but a teacher told him that she was already at daycare. However, she doesn't go to daycare.

"Another teacher was like, 'I put her on the bus,' and he was like, 'Y'all need to find my sister'," said Jazzy. "'She [doesn't] ride the bus. Y'all lost my sister.'"

Prim explained what happened to her son, and gave the bus driver directions to her home.

"Thank God for the bus driver checking his bus every day before he drives back to the bus barn," said Jaree Prim. "If she was asleep, she would have been dead today because of the heat."

She says there was relief when the driver dropped Jazzy off at home.

"He also stated that this is the third kid since school started, that's been on his bus wrongfully," Prim said.

She says Jazzy, along with the other students, wears a large tag on her backpack so things like this don't happen.

"I think yellow for bus riders, blue for parent pickup," said Prim.

Prim is now reaching out to school officials, asking them to pay closer attention.

"I understand they have a lot of students but every one counts," she said. "This is a girl, a little girl. Anything can happen this day and age to girls and that's what I'm scared of."

News 4 reached out to Oklahoma City Public Schools to discuss several of the accusations.

Officials with the district say they are not sure if mix-ups like this have happened at this specific school before or at other schools in the district. As for the tag on the backpack, officials say they are implementing a new system where each bus has an assigned color, so they simply confused the kindergarten tag with the new system.

“On Tuesday, September 3, a student from Britton Elementary School, who is not a bus rider, boarded a school bus. As soon as the driver noticed the error, the parent of the student was contacted and our driver dropped the student off at home as requested. We are grateful for our bus driver’s quick response, and Britton Elementary is now implementing additional procedures for bus riders to help ensure this does not happen again. As always, the safety and security of all OKCPS students is our top priority,” a statement from the district read.