Immigration attorney: 15 people taken into custody during Wednesday’s ICE raid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. - Many people left with questions after more than 15 people arrested and two restaurants shut down during an ICE raid across Stillwater.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney`s Office wouldn`t confirm why they were handing out federal search warrants but News 4 was told by witnesses multiple ICE agents and federal investigators were on scene taking as many people as possible.

“I mean these officers were aggressive. They were very aggressive,” said Immigration Attorney Jesse Gordon.

An ICE raid forced two Tex-Mex businesses to abruptly shut down Wednesday.

“I can`t believe it. I came here for lunch today and they weren`t open. I was like, 'oh what happened.' Found out they had some kind of raid or something,” said James Ward.

During a shift change, employees showed up to locked gates.

A closed sign serving a painful reminder of what happened inside. People across the city not sure exactly what’s going on or why.

“I was shocked. I couldn`t believe they were closed. I hope they are going to open again pretty soon.”

On Wednesday, federal agents arrived at Palomino's and El Valquero demanding proof of identification from the owners and the employees, immediately taking anyone into custody if they couldn't prove they were legally allowed to work in the states.

Immigration Attorney Jesse Gordon quickly arriving on scene to help but getting nowhere with ICE agents.

“They wouldn`t identify themselves. They wouldn`t talk to me. I explained I was an attorney that I might have a client in there, that they have a constitutional right. Whether or not this person has status they have the right to an attorney,” Gordon told News 4.

Gordon said this is the largest raid he can recall in the Stillwater area.

He warns more can happen, and people should be ready.

“Talk to an attorney, don`t sign anything ICE gives you. Legally they will give you a phone call. Contact a relative, a spouse, anybody. Call an immigration attorney before you sign anything.”

A local Catholic church has stepped in to help the families affected by Wednesday’s raids.

Those arrested will be transferred to ICE custody in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa.