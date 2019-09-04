Man, woman accused of robbing elderly Tuttle couple arrested in Oklahoma City following standoff 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two of three suspects from a robbery in Tuttle earlier this week were arrested in southwest Oklahoma City following an overnight standoff.

"The armed robbery that they've been investigating, it did not happen here," Sgt. Jeff Dutton with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

It happened in Tuttle on Sunday, three days before another scene unfolded in SW OKC.

That situation started around 11 p.m. at a home near SW 54th and Youngs.

"They do believe that the suspect that has barricaded themselves inside this residence is going to be the suspect," Dutton said.

Dutton is talking about one of three suspects from the horrific robbery where the Tuttle homeowners were tied up and beaten.

“He was pissed off that a guy beat on him with a gun, and he was pissed off they was trying to take his stuff. He was damn determined he was not going to allow it to happen,” Billy Altstatt, the victim’s nephew, told News 4 the day after it happened.

The almost 80-year-old victim who’s battling lung cancer was able to break free, grab his gun and fire shots.

The suspects took off from the scene and were on the run until early Wednesday morning.

"We were able to apprehend two of the three suspects in the armed robbery from Tuttle that occurred on August 31," Brook Arbeitman with the OSBI said Wednesday morning.

24-year-old Nathaniel Jones and 28-year-old Jessica Roberts were found hiding out in a SW OKC home.

"She did come out without any incident and was taken into custody and he did take a little bit longer. It was about 2:15,” she said.

The OSBI is still looking for the third suspect who drove the getaway car.

Officials say they’ve received a lot of tips from the public regarding this case and they hope more tips keep coming in.

"A lot of people were very interested in this story,” Arbeitman said.

Both Roberts and Jones were arrested and booked into jail on robbery charges.