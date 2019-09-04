McClain County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man caught on camera dumping three dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

McCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. - The sheriff’s office is investigating after three dogs were found abandoned on a rural county road and the suspect was caught on a surveillance camera in the act.

“Opened the hatch and reached in and just started grabbing dogs by the neck. And just throwing them out the back of the truck,” said Joe Fleming, who found the dogs on his property.

Fleming was shocked to return to his property on Labor Day to find this on his surveillance cameras.

You can see in the surveillance video a man sitting down a bowl and filling it with water. Seconds later, he tosses the dogs out of his vehicle. One of the pups even landed on the water bowl.

“I’ve never seen the cruelty that people do in Oklahoma, ever,” said Dana Scott, with Helping Paws Animal Rescue.

Scott said, unfortunately, dumping dogs like this is nothing new to the area.

“In the last eight years, my partner and I have saved probably 1,100 dogs from this exact situation,” Scott said.

The group is helping the pups get spayed, neutered and microchipped.

For now, they’ll be fostered. One of the dogs has already been adopted.

“We’ve got a big space out here in the country and we like helping animals out,” said Steven Howard, who adopted one of the dogs.

The McClain County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect has possibly been identified but so far, no arrests have been made.

“I hope he spends time in jail and can’t bond out. I hope he sits there for a minute so he can think about what he did,” Fleming said.

The sheriff’s office said the man could face charges of animal abuse and neglect.