Norman PD: Campus Corner roads closing most weekends

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department says there will be routine evening road closures in the Campus Corner area “as part of an ongoing effort to increase the safety of pedestrians and patrons.”

The road closures will take place from 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. on most Thursdays, Friday, and Saturdays while the University of Oklahoma is in session.

Officials say this plan will not impact any home football game day operations or closures.

The alterations will include the closure of the 700 block of Asp Avenue. Patrons parked along Asp Ave. at the time of the closure will be able to exit the area northbound.

Authorities say all rideshare drivers should utilize the city parking lot at 710 Asp for staging and White Street for pick-ups and drop-offs.