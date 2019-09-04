× OG&E, CLEAResult donate 176,000 energy efficient bulbs to Regional Food Bank

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) and CLEAResult have donated 176,000 energy-efficient LED bulbs to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma (RFBO) to distribute to the RFBO partner agencies in the OG&E service area to help reduce energy costs for families and seniors living with food insecurity.

“All of us believe in this energy-efficient light bulb donation. It is a win, win, win-type scenario. It’s a win for the utility, a win for the program and a win for the recipient,” said Jed Hanneman, program manager of consumer products at CLEAResult.

Since 2015, the company has donated more than 1.3 million bulbs.

Along with the bulb donations, OG&E and CLEAResult employees have volunteered more than 1,000 hours at the RFBO.

“This partnership with OG&E and CLEAResult plays a key role in our battle against hunger in Oklahoma,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “With the energy-saving bulbs, we can ensure that along with food our clients are receiving crucial resources that help save them money.”

In Oklahoma, one in six residents lives without consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.

Through Sept. 30, donations to the Regional Food Bank’s Food for Kids Programs are matched up to $180,000. Double your fight against childhood hunger by visiting foodforkids.us or by calling 405-600-3136.