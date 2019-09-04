× OHP: Three dead in crash near Anadarko

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – Three people are dead after a Caddo County crash started with a domestic disturbance, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Tuesday, just before 2:30 p.m., on US 281 near County Street 2670, 1.4 miles north of Anadarko.

According to a trooper’s report, Amanda Satoe, 39, of Anadarko, and her passenger, Joshua A. Westerman, 32, of Marhsall, Texas, were traveling southbound on the highway while another vehicle was traveling northbound.

The report states Satoe and Westerman were previously involved in a domestic disturbance and left the scene at a high rate of speed.

At one point, Satoe departed the roadway to the right, overcorrected and crossed back onto the highway, hitting another vehicle driven by 67-year-old Larry Fitzgerald, of Lecanto, Florida, head-on.

Satoe, Westerman and Fitzgerald were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash was due to “left of center.”