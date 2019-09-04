× Oklahoma Aquarium holds sea turtle naming contest

JENKS, Okla. – The Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks is asking for the public’s help in giving their loggerhead sea turtle a name in honor of his 25th birthday.

You can submit your name idea to the Oklahoma Aquarium now through October 1.

Then the aquarium will select five names as finalists, and the public will vote for their favorite name.

Voting will take place in person at the Oklahoma Aquarium, and voters will receive an “I Voted” sea turtle sticker.

The winning name will be revealed at the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Birthday Party on November 9.

The party will take place from 2-4 p.m. and will include special treats, gifts, and fun activities.

The person who submitted the winning name will receive an Oklahoma Aquarium prize pack and free admission to the party.

Click here to fill out the turtle naming form.