Oklahoma City firefighter making a difference on and off the job

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City firefighter is being recognized for his dedication not only to his job, but his community as well.

Sergeant Ryan McWhorter from Oklahoma City Fire Station 31, also known as the 'Dog House,' is an eight-year veteran and admired by his fellow firefighters because he's always there to help.

"I can tell you this, he's always the first one here on our shift. He's always, he's ready to go," said Major Mo Barnett with the Oklahoma City Fire Department. "He's got things squared away and he's very thorough. He doesn't miss anything."

McWhorter is heavily involved in the community and spends time mowing lawns for neighbors, his church, as well as fixing broken vehicles.

"I've always liked to help people. And it's awesome that I have a job where I can come to work and do that every day," he told News 4.

On or off the job, McWhorter is making a difference.

