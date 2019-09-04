Oklahoma City Thunder signs guard to two-way contract

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed a guard to a two-way contract.

On Wednesday, the Thunder announced that it signed guard Devon Hall to a two-way contract. Players on two-way contracts spend most of their season in the NBA G League, but can be called up to their NBA team for up to 45 days.

Hall appeared in 10 games with the Oklahoma City Blue during the 2018-2019 season, averaging 7.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Officials say he was shooting 42.2 percent from three-point range.

Hall was originally selected by Oklahoma City with the 53rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after playing four seasons at the University of Virginia.