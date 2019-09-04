Oklahoma City Thunder signs guard to two-way contract

Posted 3:28 pm, September 4, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed a guard to a two-way contract.

On Wednesday, the Thunder announced that it signed guard Devon Hall to a two-way contract. Players on two-way contracts spend most of their season in the NBA G League, but can be called up to their NBA team for up to 45 days.

Hall appeared in 10 games with the Oklahoma City Blue during the 2018-2019 season, averaging 7.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Officials say he was shooting 42.2 percent from three-point range.

Hall was originally selected by Oklahoma City with the 53rd overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after playing four seasons at the University of Virginia.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.