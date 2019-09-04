× Oklahoma father pleads guilty to 7-month-old son’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY – The man accused of killing his infant son pleaded guilty to all charges in court on Wednesday.

Victor Minjarez is charged with first-degree murder, desecrating a human corpse and second-degree burglary.

Minjarez was arrested in March 2018 for the death of his 7-month-old son, Jody. The baby was found inside a trashcan outside of an Oklahoma City home after an Amber Alert was issued by the Norman Police Department.

Jody’s mother testified in court at a preliminary hearing and said the last time she saw Jody was February 19, 2018. Minjarez was watching Jody at a home in Norman while she was at work. When she came home, she told the court he was “explosive” and angry before he violently beat her and took off with Jody.

During an interview with police, Minjarez told investigators that Jody had been dead for a week. Minjarez claimed he placed a heater near the baby while he was asleep to keep him warm. He said he later woke up to the baby with blisters around his face but did not call 911 because he was already wanted.

Prosecutors, however, said a medical examiner’s report found Jody died from blunt force trauma with a skull fracture. His manner of death was ruled a homicide.

In 2018, Minjarez pleaded not guilty and was bound over for trial.

Minjarez appeared in court Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to all charges.

On the count of first-degree murder, he was sentenced to life without parole. On the count of desecrating a human corpse and second-degree burglary, he was sentenced to life in prison. All sentences will run concurrently.