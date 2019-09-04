Oklahoma lawmaker proposing bill to fight ‘red flag’ laws in Sooner State

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma lawmaker announced that he has filed legislation that would combat any potential ‘red flag’ laws from the federal government.

The battle over bearing arms continues to rage in Oklahoma.

In February, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 2597 into law.

“We want to make sure that we let Oklahomans know that we are going to protect their rights to bear arms,” Stitt said.

The law allows Oklahomans who are over the age of 21 to carry a firearm without a permit.

Recently, an Oklahoma lawmaker created a petition that would stop permitless carry from going into effect. Instead, it would put it before a vote of the people.

As officials wait to see if the petition garnered enough signatures to put permitless carry on the ballot, another battle over guns is raging at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Rep. Jason Dunnington said he plans to propose a ‘red flag’ bill in Oklahoma.

If someone is showing signs of a mental health issue, a loved one can report it under a ‘red flag’ law and local law enforcement can ask a judge to remove weapons from that person for a limited time.

Officials say it would only affect people with mental illnesses having guns in their possession.

However, Sen. Nathan Dahm says he is proposing a different law, which would prevent ‘red flag’ laws from taking effect in the Sooner State.

“When a tragedy happens, there are steps that can happen, but further restrictions on law-abiding citizens is not the answer,” Sen. Nathan Dahm told News 4.

Both bills will be heard during the next legislative session, which begins in February.