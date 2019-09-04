× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly driving drunk, hitting pedestrian

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested after allegedly drove drunk on Labor Day and hit a pedestrian.

It happened Monday, just after noon, on Grassy Lake Road near Kemp.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Mark Mills, of Hendrix, was northbound on the road when his vehicle departed the roadway to left, striking a pedestrian standing in the ditch next to the roadway.

The pedestrian was flown to the hospital in critical condition. Mills was not injured.

Mills was arrested for DUI alcohol, OHP officials.