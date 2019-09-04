Oklahoma woman charged with animal cruelty after horses, rabbits rescued from property

CHOCTAW, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman has been charged with several counts of animal cruelty following two incidents at her property.

In May, investigators were called to a Choctaw home after receiving a report of a starving horse.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two dozen other animals that were starving.

“These are some of the worst we have probably seen,” Natalee Cross, with Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue, said.

Investigators say ribs could be seen on the animals, harnesses were embedded in their skin and several were barely able to stand.

Court documents showed that the owner, Irma Kendrick, told officers that “she’s on an extremely fixed income” and “continues to breed and bring in additional horses.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One month later, police went back to Kendrick's property to begin rescuing more than 150 rabbits.

The search warrant affidavit also says, "upon entering inside the makeshift rabbitry, police were met with the smell of urine and fecal matter."

Choctaw Animal Control removed 196 rabbits from the "makeshift rabbitry."

The documents say "the cages were stacked three high" and "the rabbits appeared to be defecating on the lower rabbits."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now, the district attorney has filed charges against Kendrick.

Court documents obtained by News 4 show that Kendrick has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty in Oklahoma County District Court.