Pumpkinville returning to Myriad Botanical Gardens in October

Posted 12:26 pm, September 4, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Fall is right around the corner and a tradition for many Oklahoma families is returning!

Pumpkinville will return to the Myriad Botanical Gardens from October 11-27.

The Children’s Garden will be transformed into a vintage fall carnival pumpkin fest featuring more than 16,0000 pumpkins, hundreds of gourds, a variety of fall foliage and tons of activities.

The cost to attend is free members and $8 per person. Children 2 and under are free.

Here some events happening during Pumpkinville:

Pumpkinville Sensory Night

Friday, October 11, 6-7:30 p.m.

Sketching Pumpkins and Gourds with Debby Kaspari

Saturday, October 12, 1 p.m.

Golden Hour Photography

Sundays, October 13 & 20, 6-7 p.m.

Carnival Pop In Painting with Wine & Palette

Friday, October 18, 1-3 p.m., come and go

Myriad Kitchen: Coffee

Saturday, October 19, 1-3 p.m., come and go

Fantastic Fairy Gourds

Saturday, October 26, 1-2 p.m.

Pumpkinville Party

Saturday, October 25, 5-8 p.m.

Spooky Pooch Parade

Saturday, October 26, 3-4 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.