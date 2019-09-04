Pumpkinville returning to Myriad Botanical Gardens in October
OKLAHOMA CITY – Fall is right around the corner and a tradition for many Oklahoma families is returning!
Pumpkinville will return to the Myriad Botanical Gardens from October 11-27.
The Children’s Garden will be transformed into a vintage fall carnival pumpkin fest featuring more than 16,0000 pumpkins, hundreds of gourds, a variety of fall foliage and tons of activities.
The cost to attend is free members and $8 per person. Children 2 and under are free.
Here some events happening during Pumpkinville:
Pumpkinville Sensory Night
Friday, October 11, 6-7:30 p.m.
Sketching Pumpkins and Gourds with Debby Kaspari
Saturday, October 12, 1 p.m.
Golden Hour Photography
Sundays, October 13 & 20, 6-7 p.m.
Carnival Pop In Painting with Wine & Palette
Friday, October 18, 1-3 p.m., come and go
Myriad Kitchen: Coffee
Saturday, October 19, 1-3 p.m., come and go
Fantastic Fairy Gourds
Saturday, October 26, 1-2 p.m.
Pumpkinville Party
Saturday, October 25, 5-8 p.m.
Spooky Pooch Parade
Saturday, October 26, 3-4 p.m.
