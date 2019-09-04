Sextortion awareness campaign launched in schools by FBI

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has launched their “Stop Sextortion” campaign in schools in hopes of warning students about sextortion “so they know how to avoid risky situations online and to ask for help.”

“The goal of our Stop Sextortion campaign is to alert young people to one of the risks that they can encounter online,” said Supervisory Special Agent Brian Herrick, assistant chief of the FBI’s Violent Crime Section. “Both youth and caregivers need to understand that a sexual predator can victimize children or teens in their own homes through the devices they use for gaming, homework, and communicating with friends.”

According to the FBI, sextortion begins when a predator reaches out to a young person over a game, app or social media account. The predator then convinces the young person to produce an explicit video or image, whether through deception, manipulation, money and gifts or threats.

FBI officials say the predator will use threats of harm or exposure to images to pressure the child to continue producing content if the young person starts to resist requests.

