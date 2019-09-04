Swimming hole at Turner Falls closes following drownings

DAVIS, Okla. – A popular park in Oklahoma has closed one of its swimming areas after two people drowned on Tuesday.

At around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, officials say two friends were swimming at Turner Falls when one of them went under the water. At that point, the friend tried to save the victim but did not resurface.

Authorities say both of the victims are Indian nationals and were students at the University of Texas- Arlington.

Investigators tell KXII that they don’t believe either of the students could swim very well, and neither was wearing a life jacket.

In July, a 27-year-old woman and 39-year-old man drowned at the park. Both were also natives of India.

Assistant Chief for Davis police, Dee Gregory, says the park has closed the Falls Swimming hole following the drownings.

“After the events of today, the City of Davis, the city manager, the city council have decided that we’re going to go to winter rates today,” Gregory told KXII on Tuesday.

The Blue Hole diving board and slide are also closed.

The swimming hole, diving board and slide typically close around October 1.

Those who visit the park can still swim in the creek, according to the website for Turner Falls Park.

