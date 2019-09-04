× Three people taken to hospital after van hits bus

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three people were taken to a local hospital following an accident involving a city bus on Wednesday morning.

Just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a van and a bus near N.W. 6th and Robinson in Oklahoma City.

Officials say the driver of the van ran a red light and slammed into the driver’s side of the bus.

The driver of the minivan and two people were taken to the hospital.

Right now, there is no word on their injuries.