Tulsa Public Schools looking at ways to cut $20 million

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma school district says it is currently looking at ways to cut costs after taking a closer look at the budget.

Officials with the Tulsa Public School District say they need to cut $20 million from its budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

For the last decade, officials say student enrollment has dropped by about 5,000 students. The drop in enrollment combined with increased expenses and consistent funding cuts are to blame for the massive cuts.

Over the past few years, FOX 23 reports that Tulsa Public School officials dipped into savings to cover the loss of funding.

However, they say that isn’t possible this year.

So far, officials have not decided what programs will be hit with cuts. However, they say they will hold public meetings so the community can give feedback on the situation.

“There are many different possibilities and so we’ll be considering every option we have,” Dr. Deborah Gist, superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools, said.