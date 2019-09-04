Arrests made by OSBI in violent Tuttle home invasion

OKLAHOMA CITY – A suspect wanted in connection with an assault and robbery on an elderly couple in Tuttle has been arrested, police say.

At around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oklahoma City police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation responded to a home near SW 54th and Youngs where a suspect was barricaded inside.

Police say they attempted to establish communication with the suspect who surrendered peacefully at around 2:30 a.m. and was taken into custody without incident.

Over the weekend, a couple in their late 70’s were tied up by two suspects who had entered the couple’s home in Tuttle.

OSBI officials said the husband was beaten before being tied up with his wife.

The man was able to break through his bindings and grab a gun, shooting at two suspects who then fled the scene in a vehicle with a third suspect in the driver’s seat.

Family members of the couple told News 4 Wednesday morning the suspect arrested in the standoff was the same person in the robbery.

According to Tuttle police, just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, OSBI officials have made arrests in the Tuttle robbery.

OSBI officials confirmed to News 4 they arrested 25-year-old Nathaniel Jones and 28-year-old Jessica Roberts at the home in southwest Oklahoma City.

Jones was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail under an arrest warrant form Grady County for first-degree robbery. Roberts was booked into the Grady County Jail, facing the same charge.

