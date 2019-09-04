× US Attorney: Homeland Security execute warrants in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. – The US Attorney Western District of Oklahoma’s office says special agents with Homeland Security Investigations executed multiple federal search warrants in Stillwater Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the warrants were served at two businesses and one residence.

El Vaquero and Palamino’s in Stillwater are the two businesses that were raided.

There is no word at this time on how many people were detained.

Officials say since this is an ongoing criminal investigation, no further details can be released at this time, including the nature of this investigation.

