Woman charged after victim taken to emergency room with maggot-infested wounds

KAY COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Kay County say a 42-year-old woman has been charged with neglect by a caretaker.

According to police, officials say they were contacted after a woman was brought into the emergency room covered in feces and also had bed sores infested with maggots.

Investigators say the victim’s caretaker, 42-year-old Sunshine Scott, told officers that the woman wouldn’t accept help.

The victim admitted that she is stubborn and told police she didn’t believe she was being abused.

DHS launched an investigation in May, but charges were filed last week.