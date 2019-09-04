Woman recovering after being attacked by dog

Posted 11:39 am, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 12:13PM, September 4, 2019

EDMOND, Okla. – A woman is recovering after being attacked by a dog on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 911 dispatchers received a call about a dog attack at Reed’s Landing Apartments, located near Fretz and Danforth.

Initial reports indicated that a woman had been attacked by a dog.

The victim’s fiance told News 4 that she was bitten under her arm, but is expected to be OK.

The dog’s owner says they immediately surrendered the dog to animal control.

