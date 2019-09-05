Del City mother and son arrested, accused in murder of man trying to make peace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - A man and his mother have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday.

Tevarus Young, 19, is accused of killing Michael Young, 31, and the suspect’s mother, Felicia Goode-Blassengil, is accused of helping him escape the scene.

Now, police are saying Goode-Blassengil may have also given him the order to shoot.

Del City police said it all started as an argument between the victim and suspect’s younger brothers, ages 11 and 14.

“Some sort of altercation between the two. We believe there was possibly a mutual physical fight between them,” said Capt. Bradley Rule.

As other family members became involved, police said Michael Young and his sister went to Tevarus’ home in an effort to end things without violence.

But that turned into an argument.

“Tevarus Young reached inside the vehicle, produced a firearm, and started shooting,” Capt. Rule said.

Michael Young was shot twice in the chest and died in the front seat of the truck he was driving. His sister was shot in the back near her spine but has since been released from the hospital.

Police said Tevarus’ mother sped away from the scene with him and other family members in the car.

“We’re getting reports that there were two younger children with her which we believe are her two other children, and possibly an extended family member,” Capt. Rule said.

Now, police are learning Goode-Blassengil may have done more than just help him escape.

“We have witnesses claiming that she made a statement prior to the shooting instructing her son to fire,” Capt. Rule said.

According to court documents, she said, “Light them [EXPLETIVE} up.”

Tevarus Young was arrested on complaints of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Felicia Goode-Blassengil was arrested as an accessory to murder for allegedly driving them away from the scene. Police said charges could be added or amended.