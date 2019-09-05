× Del City police: Mother allegedly helped son escape after fatal shooting

DEL CITY, Okla. – Two people wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and another injured were taken into custody.

On Tuesday, at around 7:45 p.m., Del City officers responded to the area near SE 15th and Bryant on a report of someone being shot.

When police arrived, they found a man, Michael Jerome Young, dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to court documents, Young was in the driver’s side of a vehicle behind the steering wheel and been shot at least twice in the chest.

Officers also found Young’s 18-year-old sister who had been shot in the back, next to her spine. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Del City police say it was discovered that the suspect, Tevarus Young, knew both victims.

Investigators learned that an altercation began as a dispute between Michael Young’s younger brother and Tevarus Young’s younger brother.

Michael Young was attempting to “defuse the situation and avoid any violence,” Del City police said on Thursday.

During the altercation, Tevarus Young reportedly shot the victims and fled the scene.

Tevarus Young and his mother, Felicia Goode-Blassengill, were arrested on Wednesday.

Police accuse Goode-Blassengill of being present for the shooting and aiding in Tevarus Young’s escape.

Tevarus was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.