Duncan police, school officials investigating social media post

DUNCAN, Okla. – Police in Duncan and school officials are investigating on Thursday a social media post made about the high school.

According to The Duncan Banner, Lt. John Byers and Duncan Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan are looking into an “unverified” social media post. Content of the post has not been released.

Deighan says Duncan police notified school officials of the post made about Duncan High School.

Byers told the paper they are working on leads and the incident remains under investigation.

