Man accused of offering woman ride, robbing her

TULSA, Okla. – A man accused of giving a woman a ride to a casino and then robbing her was arrested after calling police to report what he thought was someone breaking into his house.

On Tuesday, police responded to a home after someone called 911 saying someone was breaking into his residence.

According to FOX 23, police recognized the man at the home.

Police say the man, Joseph Irby, reportedly matched the picture of a suspect from a robbery on Monday. There was also a car in the driveway that matched the description of the vehicle involved in the robbery.

Irby allegedly offered a woman a ride to the casino and she says when she got in the vehicle, she felt uncomfortable and demanded to get out. The woman got out of the vehicle and Irby reportedly followed her, punched her in the face and dragged her until he was able to get her purse.

He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of first-degree robbery by force or fear.

