Man allegedly sets child’s bike on fire, injures woman before officer-involved shooting in Muskogee 

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – Shoplifting and attempted arson led to an officer-involved shooting in Muskogee, officials say.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a convenience store after receiving reports of a man stealing a lighter and lighter fluid.

The suspect also allegedly tried to set a child’s bicycle on fire before fleeing to a nearby home.

When officers tried to make contact with him, he threw a lighted substance at the glass front door and then threw a second object at a woman inside the home, injuring her.

According to FOX 23, one officer fired several rounds, hitting the suspect at least twice. No officers were injured.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Muskogee police say three officers are now on paid routine administrative leave.

The suspect’s and officers’ names have not yet been released.

