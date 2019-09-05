Man in critical condition after Del City firefighters rescue him from burning home

DEL CITY, Okla. – A man is in critical condition after being rescued from a burning home in Del City this week.

On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., Del City firefighters responded to house fire near SE 15th and Sooner Rd.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a back window.

A five-man rescue team went into the house to perform a search and rescue for possible victims.

The team found a man unconscious in one of the bedrooms and brought him outside where they performed CPR.

Crews reentered the home and found two dogs, however, one dog died.

The man, 43, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials say the fire caused approximately $9,000 in damages.

A total of 23 firefighters from Del City, Midwest City and Tinker Fire Depts responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.