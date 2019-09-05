× Marlow man killed in motorcycle crash, OHP says

DUNCAN, Okla. – A motorcycle crash in Stephens County this week claimed the life of an Oklahoma man.

It happened Wednesday, at around 3 p.m. on The Duncan Bypass, near Duncan.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Marcus Law, of Marlow, was driving a motorcycle northbound on The Duncan Bypass when he departed the roadway to the left, striking a sign.

The report states Law was thrown off the motorcycle.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The cause of the crash was due to “improper speed,” the OHP report states.