Mustang elementary school closed due to burst water line, classrooms flooding

Posted 7:47 am, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:57AM, September 5, 2019

MUSTANG, Okla. – An elementary school in Mustang is closed Thursday due to a burst water line, causing classrooms to flood.

According to Mustang Public Schools, Lakehoma Elementary is closed Thursday.

School officials say because of the water line incident, multiple classrooms are flooding.

All other sites will have school on Thursday.

