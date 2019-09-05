Need ideas for the weekend? Food hall opening in OKC, home games for OSU, OU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The weekend is right around the corner and of course, there's always something to do in Oklahoma!

A new food hall is opening Friday in downtown Oklahoma City.

Parlor OKC features seven restaurants of all food types, like sushi, Latin, Asian, pizza and Korean food.

And, if you want to go to the theatre, Lyric Threatre is presenting "Frost/Nixon," which gives a dramatic look at the Watergate scandal under Richard Nixon's presidency.

It is running now through September 22 at Civic Center Music Hall.

The second annual VegFestOKC is happening Saturday on the Great Lawn at the Myriad Gardens.

It surpassed expectations last year with thousands coming out. There will be music, plant-based food trucks and fitness classes.

Or, the Oklahoma City Fire Department is doing their seventh annual Project Life Run 5K on Saturday.

They are raising money to buy smoke detectors, which the department then provides and installs for free.

The 5K starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 1-Mile Fun Run is at 8 a.m.

And, football season is back!

Both OSU and OU are playing games at home this weekend.

OSU plays against McNeese State University on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Stillwater, and OU is taking on South Dakota on Saturday at 6 p.m. in Norman.