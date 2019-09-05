× OKCPD issues Silver Alert for missing 65-year-old with medical condition

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old woman with a medical condition.

Mary Dye was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at the City Heights North apartments in northwest Oklahoma City.

Dye was last seen wearing a gray and black striped shirt, gray sweatpants, and tennis shoes.

Officials did not release details on her medical condition.

If you see Dye or have any information on her whereabouts, contact police immediately.