OKCPD officer arrested on multiple domestic charges, kidnapping, forcible sodomy

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department says they have arrested one of their officers on multiple charges including domestic assault, kidnapping, and forcible sodomy.

Officer Luis Maldonado was arrested today around 1 p.m. after an investigation into an incident that occurred over the weekend.

Officials say they were made aware of the situation on Tuesday and began their investigation.

Maldonado was arrested today at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of S. Woodward Ave. where he was taken into custody by officers without incident.

He has been charged with Threatening an Act of Violence, Kidnapping, Domestic in the Presence of a Child, Domestic Assault & Battery, and Forcible Sodomy.

He will be booked into the Oklahoma County Jail following his interview with investigators.