Oklahoma deputies rescue fisherman after paddle boat pushed down river during storms

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – A man was rescued after his paddle boat was pushed down the river during storms last week.

On August 30, at around 4:45 a.m., Wagoner County deputies responded to the Verdigris River after receiving a call about a boat in distress.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office says a 60-year-old man was fishing on the river in the Afton Landing area when storms hit the area, pushing him and his paddle boat down the river, northwest of the State Highway 51 bridge.

The man was able to communicate with his wife and deputies found the man by yelling for him until they heard him yell back.

Officials say the man was found at the bottom of a steep incline, alone on the shoreline.

A rescue throw bag was used and the man tied the rope around himself, allowing officials to pull him up safely.

The sheriff’s office says the man refused medical treatment and was taken back to his vehicle.