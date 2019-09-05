One injured following shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

At around 1 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the area near SW 44th and Youngs after receiving calls about people hearing gunshots.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man limping down the street with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, but his injuries are considered non-life threatening, police say.

Police say they do not have a suspect description at this time, but are still investigating.

