Photos: Devastating damage left behind from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

Cleanup is underway in the Bahamas on Thursday after Hurricane Dorian pulverized the islands for two days, hurling catastrophic winds and relentless rain.

It was the strongest storm ever to make landfall in the country.

Residents and authorities surveyed the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco on Wednesday.

According to Bahamian officials, at least 20 people died in the northern Bahamas.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis says he expected the death toll to rise.

The damage is immense and will require a massive recovery and relief effort.

