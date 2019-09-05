Ponca City police looking for woman accused of leaving disabled adult in hot vehicle 

PONCA CITY, Okla. – Ponca City police are looking for a woman who allegedly left a disabled adult in a hot vehicle.

According to the Kay News Cow, Theresa Larssen, 64, of Ponca City, allegedly left the adult in the hot vehicle while at a flea market.

Witnesses reportedly told police the engine was off and windows were cracked, and the adult was covered in sweat and moaning.

Larssen reportedly admitted to leaving the adult in the vehicle with the windows rolled down when police made contact with her.

An officer says the temperature at the time was 87 degrees, heat index of 93 degrees and humidity at 63 percent.

A warrant has been issued for Larssen for neglect by caretaker.

If you have any information, call Ponca City police.

