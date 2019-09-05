Remains of Guthrie fiddle shop demolished months after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - Thursday was a sad day for many in our stateʼs first capital.

What used to be the Double Stop Fiddle Shop in Guthrie was torn down months after a devastating fire.

Back in February, the fiddle shop and Furrow Flowers were destroyed.

This week, the remains of the fiddle shop came down for good due to safety concerns.

“It was a meeting place for people to come and just meet and hang out and enjoy themselves,” said the fiddle shopʼs owner Byron Berline. “It was a place of enjoyment, fun, thatʼs what we had.”

Berline watched as crews began final work on what was his second home for 25 years.

“A lot of great memories, a lot of music, a lot of instruments in and out of there and we lost a lot of really great instruments,” he said.

After the fire, the community stepped up to support.

Benefit concerts were held after the loss of so many instruments.

“One of a kind,” Berline said. “Just a shame.”

There was even a grassroots effort by citizens to save the facade of the building.

"Didnʼt work out," Berline said. "Itʼs just sad. It was a great old building, construction-wise, it was beautiful and just, itʼs just sad to see it."

Whatʼs left of the building took a hit during last Mondayʼs storms.

Berline says it became a safety concern.

The building had to go.

"It has to be done so Iʼm glad theyʼre doing it," Berline said.

In an emergency meeting last Thursday, the city gave Berline 48 hours to have the building torn down.

Ward 1 Councilman James Long says it was tough seeing part of history go.

"I mean, this is our identity, and to see them come down, itʼs very sad for the city, for the community as a whole," Long said.

Due to the Labor Day holiday, Berline says it was hard to get a crew out there in 48 hours.

Work by hand to take part of the building down started Wednesday.

Berlineʼs opened a new Double Stop just down the street.

Through it all - the music plays on.

Furrow Flowers opened a new shop further south on Division St.