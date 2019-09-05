Sisters plead guilty to taking more than $350K in Social Security, military retirement benefits meant for their mother

TULSA, Okla. – Two women pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to illegally taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in Social Security and military retirement benefits that were meant for their mother.

Patricia Lee Kendall, 66, and Peggy Lee Larue, 63, both of Sapulpa, pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting each other to illegally take and conceal government property in the form of money from both the Social Security Administration and the Department of Defense Military Retirement Fund, totaling more than $350,000.

Officials say the women admitted in court that they failed to notify authorities of their mother’s death in December 2000.

Their mother had received death benefit payments as a result of her husband’s military service. After the woman passed away, the payments should have stopped.

Kendall and Larue took money from the Social Security Administration, totaling $224,237, as well as money totaling $129,765 from the Department of Defense Military Retirement Fund.

Officials say the two are subject to a criminal forfeiture money judgment in the amount of $354,002.

Sentencing is set for December 4.