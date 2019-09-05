Swine garbage feeding to be prohibited in Oklahoma starting November 1

OKLAHOMA CITY – The practice of garbage or waste feeding to swine will be prohibited in Oklahoma starting November 1.

“Garbage feeding increases the risk of foreign animal disease transmission to the swine industry,” said Dr. Rod Hall, State Veterinarian. “Outdoor domestic swine generally do not have strong biosecurity or fencing. This creates an increased risk for diseases to spread to the feral hog population as well.”

It will be prohibited beginning November 1 across the state following the passage of House Bill 2155.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, many foreign animal diseases such as foot and mouth disease, African swine fever and classical swine fever are known to be transmitted to live animals through contaminated meat and waste products.

“It would be detrimental for any foreign animal disease to enter the United States, but one step worse would be for the diseases to become established in the feral hog population,” said Dr. Hall. “Our goal is to mitigate those risks as much as possible and House Bill 2155 will do so without impacting producers.”

Officials with the department say “prohibiting this practice will not be a wide-spread change for the industry,” and that “there is only one herd currently licensed in the state.”

After November 1, Oklahoma will become the 24th state to prohibit garbage feeding to swine.