Lockdown lifted for 3 Shawnee schools after standoff ends; suspect dead

Update: Officials say the lockdown for three Shawnee schools has been lifted after a standoff with police ends nearby.

Officers say the suspect Brandon Goodin took his own life after an over an hour-long standoff with police.

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Three schools in Shawnee are on lockdown due to a standoff, police say.

Officials with Shawnee Public Schools say Jefferson Elementary, Shawnee High School and Jim Thorpe Academy are on lockdown.

Shawnee police tell News 4 a standoff is happening Thursday afternoon near Benedict St. and Kickapoo Ave.

Police say the suspect allegedly ran from an accident then shot at officers when police confronted him at his home.

Shawnee Public Schools posted this statement to their website:

“Shawnee Public Schools has been notified by Shawnee Police Department of potentially dangerous activity in the neighborhood areas surrounding Jefferson Elementary, Shawnee High School, and Jim Thorpe Academy. All three schools are currently on lockdown in an effort to take extreme precautions for the safety of students and staff.”

No other details have been released at this time.