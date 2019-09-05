Thursday Night Lights – Week 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week one of the Thursday Night Lights featured a pair of pivotal, but fun match ups.

The Crosstown Clash featuring Norman vs. Norman North played it's annual Thursday night contest. Just how big was the showdown? San Francisco 49ers Tight End George Kittle, a Norman high grad, and Cincinnati Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans, a Norman North grad, each recorded messages for their schools which was played on the video board at OU where the game was played.

Meanwhile, defending state champs Heritage Hall squared off with Millwood. These two storied programs faced off for a second straight season. Millwood defended their home turf in 2018, would The Hall do the same in 2019?

All the highlights in the video above.