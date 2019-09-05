× Tulsa Zoo celebrating Grandparents Day with half-price admission

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma zoo is celebrating Grandparents Day by offering half-price admission.

On Sunday, all guests will pay half-price admission at the Tulsa Zoo.

Zoo officials say guests can visit zoo grandparents, like chimpanzee Susie, grandmother to 4-year-old Enloe.

The entire chimpanzee troop will receive an enrichment at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

And, every zoo member visiting on Sunday will be entered for a chance to win registration to a Grand Experience: Ghost of Species Past, a class for grandparents to attend with their grandchildren.

